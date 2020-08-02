Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 591.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,022 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of MOMO opened at $18.47 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

