Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cerner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after acquiring an additional 523,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of CERN opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,875 shares of company stock worth $9,146,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

