Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $349,367,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,700,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after acquiring an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,595,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,418,000 after purchasing an additional 398,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $183,114 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

