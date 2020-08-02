Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. AXA raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,962 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

PHM opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

