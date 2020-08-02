Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

