Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

