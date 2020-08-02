Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,157 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Realogy worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.