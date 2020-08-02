Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 1,106,759 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in bluebird bio by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 449,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 270,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716 shares of company stock worth $110,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.