Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $347.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

