Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,790,000 after purchasing an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,816,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $68.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.