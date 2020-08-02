Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,863 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

