Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 384 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

