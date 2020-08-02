Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,995 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $173.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

