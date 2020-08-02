Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,760,000 after purchasing an additional 122,842 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $131.31 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,026 shares of company stock worth $1,325,472 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

