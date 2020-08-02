Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of TRIL opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

