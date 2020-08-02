Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,753 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,167 shares of company stock worth $3,837,507 in the last 90 days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.