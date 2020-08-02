Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
