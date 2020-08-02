Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

