Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $110,614.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,794,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $105,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,681. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $632,000.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.84. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

