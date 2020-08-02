Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VEOEY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

