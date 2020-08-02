VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DCHF) Trading 2.4% Higher

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DCHF) shares traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

