VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,502 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of KOL opened at $72.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95.

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

