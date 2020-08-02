V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $77,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after buying an additional 3,575,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,075,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 955.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,014,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 1,824,017 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $18,701,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $78,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,425. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

