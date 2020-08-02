V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 84.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ameren stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

