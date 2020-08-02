V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 689 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

