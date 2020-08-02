V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,825 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,825 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,619,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 21,182,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923,879 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,293,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,430.4% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,936,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

