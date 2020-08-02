V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $68,685,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,502,000 after buying an additional 493,184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 302,403 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $30,429,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $20,663,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG opened at $142.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,629.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.