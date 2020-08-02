V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after buying an additional 1,942,249 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after buying an additional 1,592,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after buying an additional 1,369,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

