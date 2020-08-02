V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,771 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,834 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $145.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

