V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 26.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 76.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 829,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,439,000 after acquiring an additional 360,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $111.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.