V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 158,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.20% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.39%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

