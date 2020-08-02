V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

