V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

