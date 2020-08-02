V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

