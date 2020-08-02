V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.55.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NAV shares. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

