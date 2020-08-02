V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 564.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 92,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

