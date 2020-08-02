V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Total by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Total by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

