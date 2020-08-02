V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

