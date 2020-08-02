V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after purchasing an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 242.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 290,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,794 shares of company stock worth $48,071,718. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $454.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

