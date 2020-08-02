V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after buying an additional 6,985,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 2,081,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after buying an additional 1,917,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

