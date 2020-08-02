V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,147 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $896,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

