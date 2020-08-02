V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 553,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $1.62 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

