V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,911 Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

