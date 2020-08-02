V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,015 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

