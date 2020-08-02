V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,083 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $205.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

