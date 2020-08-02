V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,115,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $61.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

