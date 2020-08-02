US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECOL. TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

US Ecology stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.96.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $240.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $14,478,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

