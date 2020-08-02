Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Down 52.9% in July

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 853,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Urban One by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK opened at $1.52 on Friday. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.