United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Short Interest Update

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

