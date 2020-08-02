United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $155.37 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.